India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 25

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu at the April 27-28 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet sidelines in New Delhi and the two sides will discuss resolution of the ongoing military build-up along the Line of Actual (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The Chinese minister’s visit to New Delhi for the SCO defence ministers’ meeting comes at a time when the border standoff between India and China in Eastern Ladakh is set to enter its fourth year. The two sides are expected to discuss the progress of the military and diplomatic talks to resolve the festering standoff, sources said.

Since June 2020, there have been 18 rounds of military commander-level talks and these have resulted in disengagement of troops along multiple locations. However, the positioning of troops along the Depsang plains in Eastern Ladakh has been a sticking point on completing the disengagement all along the 832-km of the LAC in Ladakh.

Ahead of General Li’s visit, the Chinese defence ministry, in Beijing, spoke positively about the 18th round of the China-India corps commander-level meeting held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point at the LAC on April 23. It said both sides had agreed to “speed up” the settlement of “relevant issues” related to the prolonged standoff in Eastern Ladakh, besides safeguarding peace in the border areas, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Sources said Rajnath would also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other participating countries, including Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. India as the SCO president had sent an invite to Pakistan too, but the neighbouring nation’s Defence Minister, K Asif, is expected to attend the meeting virtually.

