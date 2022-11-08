 India committed to conservation, restoration of natural ecosystems: Bhupender Yadav at COP 27 : The Tribune India

India committed to conservation, restoration of natural ecosystems: Bhupender Yadav at COP 27

"India can contribute to the global knowledge base due to its extensive experience in mangrove restoration"

India committed to conservation, restoration of natural ecosystems: Bhupender Yadav at COP 27

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 8

India is committed to conservation and restoration of natural ecosystems and can contribute to the global knowledge base due to its extensive experience in the restoration of mangroves—among the most carbon-rich forests in the tropics, accounting for 3% of carbon sequestered by tropical forests in the World, said Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Speaking at the launch of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) at COP 27 at Sharm El-Sheikh today, Yadav said there has been a significant increase observed in mangroves cover in India in its Andamans region, the Sundarbans region and in the Gujarat region.

India has demonstrated expertise in mangrove restoration activities for nearly five decades and restored different types of mangrove ecosystems both on its east and west coasts, he said.

“One of the largest remaining areas of mangroves in the world, the Sundarbans supports an exceptional level of biodiversity in both the terrestrial and marine environments, including significant populations of a range of flora and plant species; species of wildlife wide range of fauna, including the Bengal Tiger and other threatened species such as the estuarine crocodile and the Indian python,” Yadav said. 

Congratulating on the launch of MAC for the conservation of mangroves with cross boundary cooperation to meet the intentional climate goals, Yadav said, “We also feel that integration of mangroves into the national REDD+, Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation programmes are the need of the hour.”

“India can contribute to the global knowledge base due to its extensive experience in mangrove restoration, studies on ecosystem valuation and carbon sequestration and also benefit from associating with other nations regarding cutting-edge solutions and generating appropriate financial instruments for mangrove conservation and restoration,” he said.

Speaking of India’s commitment to its NDC to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030, he said: “We see the tremendous potential mangroves have for mitigation of growing GHG concentration in the atmosphere. Studies have shown that mangrove forests can absorb four to five times more carbon emissions than landed tropical forests.

“It has also been revealed that mangroves can act as a buffer for ocean acidification and act as a sink for micro-plastics. Creating new carbon sink from mangrove afforestation and reducing emissions from mangrove deforestation are two feasible ways for countries to meet their NDC targets and achieve carbon neutrality,” he said.

“To sustain the blue economy, it is imperative to ensure the sustainability of coastal habitats, particularly mangroves for tropical nations, at the local, regional, and international levels,” he added.

Benefit of Mangroves

  • The tidal forest serves as a nursery ground for several organisms, protects coastal erosion, sequesters carbon, providing livelihood for millions of people, harbouring an array of faunal elements in its habitat.
  • Mangroves are the economic foundations of many tropical coastal regions.
  • With notable adaptive features, mangroves are natural armed forces of tropical and subtropical nations.
  • They are the best option to fight against climate change consequences like sea levels rise and increasing frequency of natural calamities like cyclones and storm surges.
  •  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

2
Chandigarh

2 youngsters killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

3
Business

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

4
Business

India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Nitin Gadkari

5
Amritsar

SGPC president polls: Sukhbir Badal urges Bibi Jagir Kaur to withdraw from contest, 'respect panthic sentiments'

6
Trending

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

7
Nation

Education not business to earn profit, tuition fees shall always be affordable: Supreme Court

8
Punjab

Suspend Amritsar police commissioner, Partap Bajwa tells Punjab CM Mann; demands action against Excise officials too

9
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

10
Nation

India, Russia resolve to expand economic cooperation as Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow

Don't Miss

View All
Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Top News

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...


Cities

View All

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Teacher attacked in Tarn Taran school, case filed after 4 days

'Guru Nanak united humanity by removing evil of caste discrimination'

Unscrupulous elements fire gunshots in Chheharta

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

GMCH-32 may again halt treatment as Punjab owes Rs 4 crore

4 of family booked for assaulting woman cop in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Slum dwellers of Rajiv, Indira colonies to get 40 square yard units

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

After earthquake strikes Nepal, Delhiites poke memes on yet another jolt after pollution in national capital

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP leaders today to discuss strategy for MCD polls

At 354, Noida AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

Armed men storm dera, make away with ~1.5-kg gold, cash

Armed men storm Dera Harkhowal, make away with Rs 1.5-kg gold, cash

Stressed, student hangs self at NIT in Jalandhar

Jalandhar MC notice to company for 'casual work' on ICCC project

Neglect of Kala Sanghian Drain raises dengue scare

Project to four-lane Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road okayed: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Man shot at in Samrala over old enmity, critical

Gursimran Mand gets his escort vehicle back

2 weeks after attack on brother-sister duo, Sidhwan Bet police book three

Rs 2.17-cr vertical garden project kicks off in Ludhiana

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

Respiratory illnesses on the rise as smog engulfs Patiala district

Patiala MC panel meeting to take up key projects today

Patiala: Play ‘Gadhe Ki Baraat’ leaves audience in splits

Six posts of Senior Medical Officer filled in Patiala district