India condemns North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

India made a clean break from Russia and China on the issue of the latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test by the North Korea, which was reported to have landed about 200 km from Japan’s coastline.

India joined a US-led joint statement helmed by Norway at the UNSC to condemn the launch. The 13 members of the UNSC were joined by South Korea in a statement delivered by US Permanent Representative to the UN that urged North Korea to “abandon its unlawful weapon programmes”.

India had gone against Russia and China in May when the UNSC wanted to impose tougher sanctions on Pyongyang. But Russia and China had vetoed a UNSC resolution to this effect.

Speaking at the UNSC, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj condemned the ICBM and said: “North Korea’s actions are a violation of the resolution by the UN body. They affect the peace and security of the region and beyond. India calls for full implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions relating to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).’’

“The proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies is a matter of concern, as they have an adverse impact on peace and security in the region, including India. We hope the international community and the Security Council can be united on this front,” she added.

