India condemns vandalism of temples in Oz

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 19

India has condemned the vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia with Khalistani graffiti and said the issue has been raised with the Australian Government in Canberra and here seeking an expeditious investigation against the perpetrators.

Responding to a media query regarding alleged vandalism and graffiti being written on Hindu temples, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are aware of the couple of temples that have been vandalised in Australia. We condemn these incidents.”