India continues to extend political, diplomatic, developmental support to Palestine: Government

New Delhi, March 16

India on Thursday said it continues to extend political, diplomatic and developmental support to Palestine by various means over the years.

Minister of State for External Affairs B Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha that India has regularly expressed concerns over acts of violence, loss of life and destruction during the escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine.

The minister was replying to a question.

Muraleedharan said India has consistently supported immediate de-escalation of the situation and urged the parties concerned to exercise restraint and resume dialogue.

He said India reiterated the same in the aftermath of escalation between Israel and Palestine in May 2021 and again in August 2022.

“India continues to extend political, diplomatic and developmental support to the state of Palestine by various means over the years,” he said.

Muraleedharan also referred to bilateral visits from both sides and especially referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand-alone trip to Palestine in February 2018.

“India has supported/endorsed Palestine in various international and multilateral forums from time to time, including at meetings of the United Nations and its various agencies,” he said.

Muraleedharan said India extends financial and developmental support for Palestinian nation building through capacity building, project assistance and budgetary support.

To a separate question, he said there are approximately 2,30,000 Indian students studying in Canadian colleges and universities.

He also said that more than 2,00,000 Indian citizens in Canada have a work permit.

Asked about reported incidents of attacks on Indians living in Canada in the last five years, he said one incident was reported in 2019, two in 2022 and one in 2023.

One Indian was killed in 2022, according to the written reply.

“The safety and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries is the top priority for the government. Indian ission/Consulates in Canada are constantly engaged with the Indian community including on measures to ensure their safety and well-being,” Muraleedharan said. PTI MPB

ZMN

03161631

NNNN