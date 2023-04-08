India contributes $2 million to combat terror in Somalia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

India on Friday handed over the contribution of $2 million to the UN Trust Fund in support of the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), reiterating New Delhi’s commitment to peace and stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

Earlier, India had contributed $4 million to the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). “India recognises the important role being played by ATMIS in providing an enabling security environment in Somalia, and in containing the terrorism perpetrated by Al-Shabaab,’’ said a statement from the India’s Permanent Mission to the UN. According to a government release, India as an elected member of the UN Security Council had engaged constructively to ensure the smooth transition from AMISOM to ATMIS in line with the security requirements of Somalia.