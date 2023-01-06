 India deploys platoon of women peacekeepers in UN mission in Abyei : The Tribune India

India deploys platoon of women peacekeepers in UN mission in Abyei

India deploys platoon of women peacekeepers in UN mission in Abyei

photo credit: Twitter/@ruchirakamboj



PTI

United Nations, January 6

India, among the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping, is deploying a platoon of women peacekeepers in Abyei, the country's largest single unit of female Blue Helmets in a UN mission since 2007.

The move heralded India's intent of increasing significantly the number of women in peacekeeping contingents.

“India is deploying an all #women's platoon of peacekeepers as part of our battalion to the UN Mission in #Abyei @UNISFA_1. This is the single largest deployment of women #peacekeepers in recent years. Good wishes to the team!” India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj tweeted Thursday, along with a photo of the contingent.

India's Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement that the platoon of women peacekeepers will be deployed in Abyei as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force, Abyei (UNISFA) on January 6, 2023.

“This will be India's largest single unit of women Peacekeepers in a UN Mission since we deployed the first-ever all-women's contingent in Liberia in 2007. It will also herald India's intent of increasing significantly the number of Indian women in Peacekeeping contingents,” the statement said.

The Indian contingent, comprising two officers and 25 other ranks, will form part of an engagement platoon and specialise in community outreach and will be performing extensive security-related tasks as well. “Their presence will be especially welcome in Abyei, where a recent spurt in violence has triggered a spate of challenging humanitarian concerns for women and children in the conflict zone,” it added.

In September last year, Kamboj had said in a Security Council briefing on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations that the role of women peacekeepers cannot be over-emphasised ineffective peacekeeping.

She had underlined that India took pride in having deployed the first-ever all-women peacekeeping contingent in Liberia in 2007, “which inspired a whole generation of Liberian women to take part in the country's security sector. We stand ready to contribute further to this regard.” The Indian mission noted in the statement that women peacekeepers are “highly regarded” in UN missions throughout the world for their ability to reach out and connect with women and children in local populations, especially victims of sexual violence in conflict zones.

“Indian women particularly have a rich tradition in peacekeeping,” the statement said adding that UN's first Police Adviser Dr Kiran Bedi, United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2019 honoree Major Suman Gawani and Shakti Devi have made a mark for themselves in UN Peacekeeping.

In 2014, Devi of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was deployed in the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), was named the recipient of the International Female Police Peacekeeper Award by the UN's Police Division for her “exceptional achievements” with the UN mission in Afghanistan, including her efforts towards helping victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

“Our teams in the Congo and South Sudan have also done sterling work in mainstreaming women and children into community and social developmental projects at the grassroots level,” the Indian mission said.

The role of the 125-strong women peacekeepers of the Indian Formed Police Unit deployed with the UN mission in Liberia has been lauded for inspiring women in the West African nation to become police officers. Then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had hailed India's women's peacekeeping unit in Liberia as an inspiration for all, saying their conduct served as an example of how women can help the world body in its efforts to combat sexual exploitation and abuse.

As of October 31, 2022, India is the second largest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions with 5887 troops and personnel deployed across 12 missions, after Bangladesh (7,017).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

5
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

6
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

10
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Don't Miss

View All
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Top News

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of boiler tube leak

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault

The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...

Delhi Police arrest sixth person in Kanjhawala accident case

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...

Watch first visuals of the five men accused in Delhi car horror

Watch first visuals of the five accused in Delhi car horror


Cities

View All

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Bearing the brunt of cold

Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Parking lot unused, haphazard parking creates chaos

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Action against 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

Watch first visuals of the five men accused in Delhi car horror

Watch first visuals of the five accused in Delhi car horror

Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon

5 officials suspended after mobile phones recovered from Delhi's Mandoli jail

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

MCD mayoral election today, AAP-BJP spar over nomination of presiding officer

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Juvenile among 3 held for murder

3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

CM visits air terminal site

Child thrown into gutter, dies

PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Congress activists up in arms

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Truck operators call off protest

Bathinda, Patiala academies in final