India dismisses Pak’s talk offer as ploy to please global lenders

Said this is a standard Pakistani tactics at a time of crises

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 1

India has turned down a tentative offer of talks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that this is standard Pakistani tactics at a time of crises when they have to assuage the international community in order to cadge funds from it.

“We are prepared to talk to them (India) provided the neighbour is serious to talk about serious matters on the table,” said Sharif while sharing the stage with Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative and Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday.

“They have given statements like these earlier too, more to please the international community and build their global image. This time it appears more to please the IMF and the World Bank,” responded sources here.

“If they want to improve relations, mere talks won’t help. They will have to take action on the borders because massive infiltration is going on and a massive influx of drugs is also happening,” they added.

The sources also pointed out that Pakistani officials have also admitted that the state is engaged in pushing drugs into India.

Pakistan would also be looking to ease the pressure on its borders with India as it is also under pressure on the western border where its forces have engaged into intermittent shooting with Afghan border guards. Militant organisations ranged against Pakistan army and its political partners too have been active on the western border as well and triggered a blast at a political rally in Bajaur, killing 50.

Sharif was speaking at “Pakistan Minerals Summit” where he waxed eloquent on Pakistan’s tie up with China. “10 years ago, CPEC was signed between PM Nawaz Sharif and Preisdent Xi Jinping. I have no doubt that we are entering into the second phase of CPEC,” he said after witnessing the signing of six agreements and MoUs with the Chinese side.

Pakistan has been forced to borrow from China, the UAE and Saud Arabia to shore up its rock-bottom foreign exchange reserves. As per the agreement with IMF, in return for borrowing funds, Pakistan on Tuesday hiked the price of petrol and diesel in order to reduce the element of subsidy.

