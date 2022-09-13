India drops popular Zantac from essential medicine list over cancer concerns

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, September 13
India on Tuesday dropped antacid Ranitidine, popularly sold as Zantac, from the National List of Essential Medicines 2022 over cancer concerns.
Ranitidine is among 26 medicines dropped from the NLEM 2015 version.
Zantac and other ranitidine products contaminated with high levels of NDMA, a probable human carcinogen, could cause many types of cancer, including bladder cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer.
In 2019, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) was identified in samples of ranitidine which led the US FDA to alert the public of the potential risks associated with NDMA exposure, which include cancer.
Heartburn drug Ranitidine has been extensively used in India.
It is a gastrointestinal drug.
The latest version of NLEM drops all forms of Ranitidine: 150 mg tablet, oral liquid and injection.
Vice chairman of the committee that finalised NLEM 2022 YK Gupta said deletion involves medicines banned by the regulator due to side effects and safety concerns which change the drug's risk benefit balance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper
National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, published, inclu...
India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year
To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...
BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema
Said AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of up to Rs 2...
High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case
The order is pronounced in the open court by Justice Sureshw...