India, EU conclude another round of talks for proposed trade agreement

New Delhi, March 19
India and the European Union (EU) on Saturday concluded the fourth round of talks for a comprehensive free trade agreement in Brussels, a move aimed at further strengthening economic ties between the two sides.
The next round of the talks is planned for 12-16 June here.
India and the 27-nation bloc resumed negotiations on June 17 last year after a gap of over eight years on the proposed agreements on trade, investments and Geographical Indications (GI).
“Round 4 of India EU-FTA negotiations held at Brussels,” Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce has said in a tweet. She is India’s chief negotiator for the agreement.
India had started negotiations for a trade pact with the EU in 2007 but the talks stalled in 2013 as both sides failed to reach an agreement on key issues, including customs duties on automobiles and spirits and the movement of professionals.
India’s merchandise exports to EU member countries stood at about USD 65 billion in 2021-22, while imports aggregated USD 51.4 billion.
A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times
Jalandhar DIG says seven illegal weapons, two vehicles of ‘W...
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft
Accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the...
No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt
Also questioned the timing of action initiated against Waris...