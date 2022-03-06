New Delhi, March 6
India brought back 2,135 citizens on Sunday under 'Operation Ganga' through 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries as fighting intensifies in several Ukrainian cities.
Among the special civilian flights on Sunday, nine landed in New Delhi while two in Mumbai.
There were six flights from Budapest, two from Bucharest, two from Rzeszow and one from Kosice.
With Sunday's evacuation, nearly 16,000 Indians have been evacuated since the special flights began on February 22.
"The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13,852. Till date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries as part of Operation Ganga," Union Ministry of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a statement on Sunday.
On Monday, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceva (2), and Bucharest (1), evacuating more than 1,500 Indians back home.
— IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine president says Russian rockets have destroyed Vinnytsia regional airport
In a tweet, Indian Embassy asks citizens still stranded in U...
Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp
Trooper who opened fire is among five killed
Russia-Ukraine war: India evacuates 2,000 citizens on Sunday
Total evacuees now 16,000
Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child in the other moves Twitter to tears
Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications and Informatio...
Civilian killed, 24 hurt as terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar
Area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the cu...