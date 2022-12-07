India exploring options to minimise impact on its students' education: UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

PTI

United Nations, December 7

India, which facilitated the safe return of its 22,500 nationals, most of them students, from Ukraine amid the conflict, is exploring options to minimise the impact on its students' education, the country's envoy here told a UN Security Council briefing.

Speaking at the briefing titled ‘Ukraine: Protection of civilians and the situation of children' on Tuesday, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said the conflict in Ukraine is severely impacting the 7.5 million children across the country.

Kamboj, the president of the Security Council for the month of December, said in her remarks that the international community must not forget that the situation in Ukraine has also affected foreign students, including those from India.

“India facilitated a safe return of 22,500 Indian nationals, most of them students, studying in various universities in Ukraine. We are exploring options to minimise the impact on our students' education,” she said.

Kamboj reiterated India's continued concern over the situation in Ukraine, saying the conflict has resulted in the loss of lives and countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children and the elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries.