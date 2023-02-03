India flags WB move on Indus row

PTI

New Delhi, February 2

India on Thursday questioned the World Bank’s decision to appoint a Court of Arbitration and a neutral expert under two separate processes to resolve differences between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in J&K.

Last week, India had issued a notice to Pakistan seeking a review and modification of the 62-year-old Indus Waters Treaty for management of cross-border rivers following Islamabad’s “intransigence” in handling disputes. “I do not think they (World Bank) are in a position to interpret the treaty for us. It is a treaty between two countries and our assessment of the treaty is that there is a provision of graded approach,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

India took the significant step of sending the notice to Pakistan conveying its intent to amend the treaty months after the WB announced appointing a neutral expert and a chair of Court of Arbitration to resolve differences over Kishenganga and Ratle projects. New Delhi has been particularly disappointed over the appointment of the Court of Arbitration.