India flight-tests Rafale-Marine for INS Vikrant

Kolkata, February 2
The marine version of the French-made Rafale fighter jet has been successfully flight-tested at a shore-based facility in Goa, where conditions similar to that on the indigenously-developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant were simulated, a top diplomat said.
The Rafale-M is pitted against the US-made Super Hornet, both of which are being evaluated for a possible purchase by the Indian Navy for deployment on the 44,000-tonne INS Vikrant that is undergoing trials in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal for likely commissioning in August. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
China suffered higher losses than reported: Australian newspaper on Galwan Valley clash
The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4