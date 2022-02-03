India flight-tests Rafale-Marine for INS Vikrant

PTI

Kolkata, February 2

The marine version of the French-made Rafale fighter jet has been successfully flight-tested at a shore-based facility in Goa, where conditions similar to that on the indigenously-developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant were simulated, a top diplomat said.

The Rafale-M is pitted against the US-made Super Hornet, both of which are being evaluated for a possible purchase by the Indian Navy for deployment on the 44,000-tonne INS Vikrant that is undergoing trials in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal for likely commissioning in August. —

