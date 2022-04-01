India, France begin naval exercise in Arabian Sea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

The Indian and French navies are conducting exercise “Varuna” in the Arabian Sea.

This is the 20th edition of the exercise and is being conducted from March 30 to April 3 with warships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter aircraft and helicopters of the participating navies.

Endeavour is to enhance and hone operational skills in maritime theatre, augment inter-operability to undertake maritime security operations and demonstrate their commitment to promote peace, security and stability in the region as an integrated force, the Indian Navy said.

The exercise has been a principal driver for operational level interactions between the two navies and shared commitment of both nations to security, safety and freedom of the global maritime commons.

The drill is taking place just after the first-ever multi-national exercise under the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS). The maiden edition of IONS Maritime Exercise 2022 was conducted at Goa and in the Arabian Sea from March 26 to 30. —