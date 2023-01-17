India-France naval exercise ‘Varuna’ gets underway in Arabian Sea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 16

The 21st edition of India-France bilateral naval exercise ‘Varuna’ commenced in the Arabian Sea today. Initiated in 1993, it has become a hallmark of the India-France strategic relationship.

The drill will witness the participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier, integral helicopters and MiG29K fighter aircraft. The French navy will be represented by aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique.

#france #indian navy