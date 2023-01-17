India-France naval exercise ‘Varuna’ gets underway in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, January 16
The 21st edition of India-France bilateral naval exercise ‘Varuna’ commenced in the Arabian Sea today. Initiated in 1993, it has become a hallmark of the India-France strategic relationship.
The drill will witness the participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier, integral helicopters and MiG29K fighter aircraft. The French navy will be represented by aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius
At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian
Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith
Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...
China records first recent population decline as births plunge
The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...