India, France naval exercise concludes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

The bilateral naval exercise between India and France – Exercise Varuna –culminated last evening.

This was the 21st edition and saw the participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier, integral helicopters and MiG29K fighter aircraft.

The French Navy was represented by the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique.

It had air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations.