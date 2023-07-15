India, France talk defence co-production

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

India and France on Friday resolved to take their ties into the next domain by discussing co-development and co-production of defence items not only for their own needs but for other friendly countries as well.

Big honour for pm Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Premier to receive the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian & military honour, from French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi received the honour at the Elysee Palace.

“Over two days, we discussed cooperation in all areas, including economic ties, renewable energy, and green hydrogen. We are identifying new initiatives in AI, semiconductors, and cyber and digital tech,” said the Prime Minister after restricted talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The PM also mentioned the launch of the UPI in France from the Eiffel Tower, a long-term mega pact for the supply of liquefied gas, discussions on setting up maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in India for the French military and the need to foster closer ties between the startups and innovation systems of both nations.

He said the delegation-level talks would take forward discussions on an engine plant, helicopters and other defence hardware that India needed in the near future. The PM also appreciated more long-term French visas and the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseilles. Future cooperation in the maritime domain will be significantly enhanced after both sides finalising a roadmap for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a triangular development fund for the region and joint initiatives in the blue economy and ocean governance domains. On Ukraine, the PM reiterated the need to resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. In the fight against terrorism, India and France had always been together, said PM Modi, while expecting “solid cooperation” in this respect. The day began in Paris with the PM attending the Bastille Day military parade as the Guest of Honour. A tri-services contingent from India, including IAF aircraft, took part with French military contingents.

PM Modi was seen in a deep conversation with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna as they awaited the arrival of the French President. Foreign leaders being invited as Guest of Honour for Bastille Day is not common — last time being in 2017, when the US President was invited.

Having foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participate in it is also not frequent. However, rarer still is the bestowing of the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on PM Modi, who is the first Indian PM to receive the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.

In the past, it has been received by select prominent leaders such as Nelson Mandela, King Charles and Angela Merkel.

