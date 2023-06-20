India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

India will gift an indigenously built in-service warship, a missile corvette INS Kirpan, to the Vietnamese Navy.

The indigenously built in-service warship INS Kirpan. File photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the decision after he held talks with his counterpart from Vietnam General Phan Van Giang on Monday.

Both ministers identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry cooperation, maritime security and multinational cooperation.

The Vietnamese minister also visited the DRDO and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in defence research and joint production.

Last year, Rajnath Singh had handed over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam during his visit to the country.