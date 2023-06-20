India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam

New Delhi, June 19
India will gift an indigenously built in-service warship, a missile corvette INS Kirpan, to the Vietnamese Navy.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the decision after he held talks with his counterpart from Vietnam General Phan Van Giang on Monday.
Strengthening ties
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his counterpart from Vietnam General Phan Van Giang on Monday
- They identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry cooperation
Both ministers identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry cooperation, maritime security and multinational cooperation.
The Vietnamese minister also visited the DRDO and discussed ways to enhance defence industrial capabilities by cooperation in defence research and joint production.
Last year, Rajnath Singh had handed over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam during his visit to the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...