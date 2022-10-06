India gives befitting reply when threatened: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday celebrated Dasehra with jawans of the armed forces and the ITBP in Auli, Uttarakhand.

The minister performed “shastra puja” (worship of weapons) during his visit.

In an impromptu address to the soldiers, Rajnath Singh said: “Interacting with men and women in uniform is always a source of motivation. The secure environment has enabled India to pursue economic growth and achieve new heights of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He hailed the “unparalleled bravery and courage” of the military personnel during the clashes in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June 2020.

He said India believed in the principle that “the whole world is one family”, but gives a befitting response if any outsider casts an “evil eye” on it.

Rajnath also spoke of the significance of “shastra puja” and highlighted the traditions and uniqueness of the Indian culture, which emphasises the unity of all things.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Central Army Commander Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri were present on the occasion.

Later, the Defence Minister visited the Badrinath temple.

“I feel blessed to visit Badrinath Dham on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashmi festival,” he tweeted.

