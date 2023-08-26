India, Greece for strategic ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, august 25

India and Greece on Friday elevated their ties to the level of strategic partnership and agreed to have an institutional dialogue framework at the level of national security advisers during PM Narendra Modi’s daylong visit to Athens, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years.

Focus on Defence We will strengthen our strategic ties by increasing cooperation in defence and security, agriculture, education, new technology and skill development. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Both sides also decided to expand cooperation in defence and security, infrastructure, agriculture, education and new and emerging technologies during talks between PM Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“After 40 years, an Indian PM has come to Greece. Yet, neither the depth of our relations has diminished, nor has there been any decrease in the warmth of our relations. Therefore, today the PM and I have decided to take the India-Greece partnership to a strategic level,” the Greek PM said.

PM Modi was also conferred with the “Grand Cross of the Order of Honour” award by President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

