India has 2,967 tigers across 53 tiger reserves: Centre tells Supreme Court

New Delhi, January 27
India has 2,967 tigers in 53 tiger reserves across the country; the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday, citing a 2018 report.
During hearing of a 2017 petition by Advocate Anupam Tripathi seeking directions to save endangered tigers, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a Bench led by Justice KM Joseph that a lot has been done for conservation of tigers and increasing their population.
The top court took note of the submission and adjourned the matter till March as Tripathi was not present.
“As per the 2018 Census, India has 2,967 tigers spread out in 53 tiger reserves. This number constitutes 70 per cent of the global number and figures point to the growth of the tigers, the Bench recorded in its order.
It posted the matter for further hearing on March 3 to give an opportunity to Tripathi to put forth his views.
The number of tigers was dwindling in India as they were being killed either by poisoning by locals or the authorities, shooting by forest guards or by poaching, the petitioner alleged and also sought relocation of people living near tiger reserves to avoid animal-human conflict.
The Supreme Court had in 2017 issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, the National Board for Wildlife and the National Tiger Conservation Authority on the PIL.
