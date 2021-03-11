India has all it takes to be a reliable partner, says PM Modi

New Delhi, June 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India was the fastest growing economy among G-20 nations and had the capability to prove it was the “reliable partner” the world was looking for.
He was speaking during the third Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit, where he laid the stone for 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore in diverse sectors like agriculture, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Rajnath Singh were among those present at the ceremony attended by top industry leaders of the country, including Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla.
Must have strong opposition
I have no personal grudge against any political party or person. There should be a strong Opposition in the country and political parties should be dedicated to democracy. —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
“Only our democratic India has the capability to prove it is the reliable partner the world is looking for today,” said the PM.
“India is no.2 on the Global Retail Index. We are the third largest energy consumer country in the world,” he said.
The PM said last year, India saw record $84 billion foreign direct investment from more than 100 countries. “India has made a record by exporting merchandise worth over $417 billion, which is more than Rs 30 lakh crore in the last financial year,” he said.
“Better law and order situation has restored business community’s confidence in Uttar Pradesh,” said the PM.
Later, he accompanied President Ram Nath Kovind to Pathri Mata Mandir in Paraunkh village. They also visited BR Ambedkar Bhawan and Milan Kendra, the ancestral house of the President.
