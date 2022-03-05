India has brought back home over 6,000 citizens from Romania, Moldova, says Minister Scindia

Chandigarh, March 5
India has evacuated 6,222 stranded its citizens from Romania and Moldova over the last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.
Scindia, who’s been tasked with overseeing evacuations from the two countries, said in his tweet that evacuation flights from Romania will be operated from Suceava airport instead of Bucharest.
“Update on #OperationGanga in Romania & Moldova: - Evacuated 6222 Indians in the last 7 days,” Scindia said in a tweet.
“Got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava (50 km from border) instead of transporting students to Bucharest (500 km from border).1050 students to be sent home in the next 2 days.”
