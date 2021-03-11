India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jindal

New Delhi, April 22
The Congress on Friday termed the ED raids on industrialist Naveen Jindal as a “witch-hunt”, and alleged that India had turned into a police state under the BJP government.
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of Jindal's company JSPL, in connection with a probe linked to alleged violation of foreign exchange regulations.
"The witch-hunt of Congress leader and prominent industrialist, Naveen Jindal, proves that India has turned into a police state. 'Ease of Business' has now become 'Ease of Harassment' by stifling the voices," alleged Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
Agency officials had on Thursday visited office premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram as part of the investigation being conducted under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
The company has said in a statement that it had an “exemplary track record of corporate governance and (it was) disclosing the required information to the regulators and will continue to do so”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered