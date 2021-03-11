India has world’s fastest growing start-up eco-system: PM Modi

PTI

Bengaluru, April 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is headed for a robust economy and the country's consumption of semi-conductors is expected to cross USD 110 billion by 2030 and has the world's fastest growing start-up eco-system.

He said India is set to lead the next technology revolution and investments are being made in developing capabilities in 5G among other things.

"We are paving the way for India to lead the next technology revolution. We are on our way to connecting six hundred thousand villages with broadband. We are investing in developing capabilities in 5G, Internet of Things and clean energy technologies," Modi said at the inaugural session of the Semicon India-2022 conference here.

"India's own consumption of semi-conductors is expected to cross USD 80 billion by 2026 and USD 110 billion by 2030," he added.

Speaking about the economic health of the country, the Prime Minister said India is headed for robust economic growth with the world's fastest growing startup eco-system where new unicorns are coming up every few weeks.

Modi called upon the industry to establish India as one of the key partners in global semi-conductor supply chains and work in this direction based on the principle of hi-tech, high quality and high reliability.

Citing reasons for India to become an attractive investment destination for semi-conductor technologies, Modi said, "We are building the digital infrastructure to connect over 1.3 billion Indians and the UPI is the world's most efficient payment infrastructure today."