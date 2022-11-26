 India holds G20 pre-presidency briefing in Andaman and Nicobar; key diplomats, officials present : The Tribune India

India will take over the rotating Presidency of G20 for a year from December 1

Delegates during the special briefing on G20 Summit-India for envoys of G20 & invitee countries & international organisations, in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. PTI photos



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

India’s G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Saturday held a pre-Presidency briefing on preparations and planning for India’s G20 Presidency at the scenic Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The Ambassadors included Denis Alipov (Russia), Alex Ellis (the UK), P Ackermann (Germany), Barry O’Farrell (Australia).

“Apt to hold this event in the beautiful and historic Swaraj Dweep, as India is on the cusp of taking over G20 Presidency from our neighbour across the Andaman Sea,’’ tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“Over 40 invitees were given detailed briefings on substantive and logistical preparations for India’s forthcoming presidency. Heard how PM’s vision and G20India theme of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future is guiding India’s approach,’’ he said.

“Also got an opportunity to experience the amazing culture, cuisine, flora and fauna of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Learnt about business opportunities that it offers,’’ he added.

The envoys and Indian officials participated in a yoga session on Saturday morning having arrived the previous day during which they conducted a tour of Cellular Jail in Port Blair where the British had imprisoned Indian freedom fighters. The morning was also spent in beach-cleaning activity.

“The PM has laid emphasis on Lifestyle for Environment, that our current living standards aren’t sustainable & that we’ll have to do something for the environment together. We’ve planned a lot of practical outcomes in our G20 Presidency, one of them being beach clean,’’ said Shringla.

At the event, tributes were paid to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks 14 years ago.

Locals have welcomed the Centre’s initiative to host the meeting in Andaman and NicobarIslands with the Lt Governor’s office tweeting that talks were held on organising more such events there.

