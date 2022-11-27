India holds pre-G20 presidency briefing in Andaman Islands

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

India’s G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Saturday held a briefing on preparations for India’s G20 presidency at the scenic Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday. The Ambassadors were Denis Alipov (Russia), Alex Ellis (the UK), P Ackermann (Germany) and Barry O’Farrell (Australia).

“Apt to hold this event in the beautiful and historic Swaraj Dweep as India is on the cusp of taking over G20 presidency from our neighbour across the Andaman Sea,” tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. “Over 40 invitees were given detailed briefings on substantive and logistical preparations for India’s forthcoming presidency,” he said. “Also got an opportunity to experience the amazing culture, cuisine, flora and fauna of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Learnt about business opportunities that it offers,” he added.

India will take over the rotating presidency of G20 for a year from December 1. It will be the first time that developing countries will form the G20 troika of past, present and future Chairs.The envoys and Indian officials participated in a yoga session on Saturday morning. Having arrived the previous day, they conducted a tour of the Cellular Jail in Port Blair where the British kept Indian freedom fighters.

The morning was also spent in beach-cleaning activity.

"The PM has laid emphasis on lifestyle for environment, that our current living standards aren't sustainable and that we'll have to do something for the environment together. We've planned a lot of practical outcomes in our G20 presidency, one of these being beach clean,” said Shringla. At the event, tributes were paid to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks.