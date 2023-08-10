 India important partner to champion rules-based order, says UK at Army Chief’s ceremonial welcome : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • India important partner to champion rules-based order, says UK at Army Chief’s ceremonial welcome

India important partner to champion rules-based order, says UK at Army Chief’s ceremonial welcome

Will represent King Charles III at the Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst

India important partner to champion rules-based order, says UK at Army Chief’s ceremonial welcome

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande inspects a Guard of Honour by British Army personnel, at Horse Guards Parade in London, United Kingdom, on Thursday. PTI Photo



PTI

London, August 10

The UK said it sees India as an important partner in the shared goal of championing the rules-based international order as it accorded a ceremonial welcome to Army Chief General Manoj Pande here on Thursday.

The Guard of Honour at Horse Guards Parade in the heart of the UK capital marked the start of Gen Pande's visit to the country, during which he will become the first Indian armed forces representative ever to represent King Charles III at the Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

 “Investing in our relationships, especially that as important as India where together we can champion the rules-based international order, is a clear demonstration that the UK is open, outward-looking and confident on the world stage,” the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

At the ceremonial welcome, Gen Pande was received by the UK's Chief of the General Staff, Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, before he inspected a Guard of Honour by the Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards, one of the oldest regiments in the British Army dressed in their iconic scarlet tunics and black bearskin caps. The MoD said the Band of the Grenadier Guards, conducted by Director of Music Captain Robert Smith, performed a bespoke programme of music in support of the occasion to illustrate the harmony between the two nations.

 “Framed by the Old Admiralty on one side, No. 10 Downing Street on the other, and with a clear view of Buckingham Palace, it is here that the King takes the salute from the very same spot during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony for his official birthday in June,” the MoD said in a statement.

 “There was a powerful sense of faithful continuity about the ceremonial welcome. The regiments represented on parade are among the most historic in the British Army and have enjoyed a reputation of world renown for their dual role excellence in combat operations and ceremonial duties for almost 400 years,” it said.

Within the ranks at the ceremony was Guardsman Singh, born in Chandigarh and joining the Coldstream Guards inspired by stories he read online about the British Army. He moved to the UK in 2021 to pursue his dream of becoming a King's Guard.

 “Today he had the great honour of being on parade in that role as a member of Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards. As General Manoj Pande inspected the ranks, he stopped to talk to Guardsman Singh, whose integration into the British Army is yet another example of how our two nations are working closer than ever,” the MoD said.

Following the inspection, the two generals retired to the grand historic offices overlooking Horse Guards Parade on Whitehall in the heart of London to discuss shared future military commitments and joint training opportunities.

Gen Pande also had meetings with the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, General Gwyn Jenkins RM, and the Commander of UK Strategic Command, General Sir Jim Hockenhull. The UK Chief of the General Staff also accompanied the visiting Indian Chief on a cultural tour of London.

The highlight of the Army Chief's visit is on Friday, when around 200 Officer Cadets, including 45 international cadets, of Commissioning Course 223 will pass out as Commissioned Army Officers at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

Gen Pande has been given the privilege of being the “Sovereign's representative” at that parade and he will take the salute in place of King Charles III at the pass off parade. He is the first Indian representative ever to be afforded such an honour, the MoD said.

“The region is critical to our economy, our security, and to our interest in an open and stable international order. In this, India is an equal partner for the UK, and that friendship is highly valued, as today's Guard of Honour testifies,” it said.

There have been a series of bilateral visits and military engagements between India and the UK since the beginning of this year, including the visit of the UK's Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, to India in April. Bilateral visits help increase understanding about shared military capabilities, objectives and priorities, all of which are seen as vital for a stronger India-UK strategic partnership.

Earlier this week, the Indian Army had announced the five-day visit for the historic Sovereign's Parade during which Gen Pande will also be visiting the Indian Army Memorial room which occupies a place of pride in the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

The talks will be focused on various matters of common interest, including defence cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts and strategic planning, officials said.

"This visit marks a momentous milestone in strengthening the diplomatic, military, and cultural ties between the two nations. It bears testimony to the enduring camaraderie that has flourished over the years, promoting mutual cooperation and understanding in the realms of defence and security," the Army said in a statement.  

 

#England #King Charles #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

40 S+4 units sealed in Gurugram for commercial activities

2
J & K

‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

3
Sports

Harmanpreet's double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

4
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

5
Nation

Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi

6
Nation

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

7
Nation

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

8
Nation

If married woman does not object, relationship is consensual: Allahabad High Court

9
Ludhiana

Top cop honours DSP with DGP Disc on her birthday

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Cab, auto drivers’ strike from today

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply amid fierce Manipur debate

Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi

The no-confidence motion was later defeated by a voice vote

Opposition stages walkout during PM Modi’s address, say Manipur not mentioned in first 90 minutes of his speech

Opposition stages walkout during PM Modi’s address, says Manipur not mentioned in first 90 minutes of his speech

Purely political speech, lacked gravitas that we associate w...

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha, Congress says action ‘undemocratic’

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha, Congress says action ‘undemocratic’

Minister Pralhad Joshi said he disturbs the House whenever P...

‘You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,’ Nirmala Sitharaman’s salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha

'You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,' Nirmala Sitharaman's salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha

FM powers PM’s Tamil push while intervening in the no-confid...

Day-5 of hearing on Article 370: Integration of J-K with India ‘absolute and complete’, says SC

Day-5 of hearing on Article 370: Integration of J-K with India ‘absolute and complete’, says SC

Five-judge Bench hearing petitions challenging validity of n...


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 held: Punjab Police

12kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Normal life disrupted, shops remain closed on bandh call

Pvt schools remain shut, govt institutions open

Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Farmers, workers hold protest outside DC office in Amritsar

Supreme Court sets aside Chandigarh admn’s condition for admission under sports quota; says unequals must not be treated equally

Supreme Court sets aside Chandigarh admn’s condition for admission under sports quota; says unequals must not be treated equally

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Another Chandigarh cop nabbed in extortion case

Act against erring cops, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells officials of Punjab Government

Stagnant water, broken tracks at Leisure Valley, walkers fume

Delhi woman suspects sister of having extra marital affair with husband, tries to kill her

Delhi woman suspects sister of having extra marital affair with husband, tries to kill her

Man arrested for making ‘obscene gestures’ at woman at Delhi metro station

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler seeks Delhi court’s permission to appear virtually

Communal flare up in Gurugram was not pre-planned: Police Commissioner

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

2 brothers from Jalandhar stabbed to death in Himachal’s Nalagarh

2 brothers from Jalandhar stabbed to death in Himachal’s Nalagarh

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Jalandhar's sports goods manufacturers feel the heat of Manipur crisis

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

Traffic comes to a standstill in Hoshiarpur

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

SAD leaders raise objections against draft ward delimitation

3 held for murdering factory worker

Commissionerate Police launch offensive against drugs, gangsters

Married woman kills self, brother cries foul

Patiala cops crack woman’s murder

Patiala cops crack woman's murder

Speed up water supply projects in Patiala, officials told

4 AMOs shifted, work hit at Patiala ayurvedic pharmacy

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district

Committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister