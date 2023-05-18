 India increasingly becoming hot spot for crowd accidents: Study : The Tribune India

India increasingly becoming hot spot for crowd accidents: Study

Almost 70 per cent of accidents, which occurred in the country between 2000 and 2019, were related to religious events, finds study

India increasingly becoming hot spot for crowd accidents: Study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 18

India is increasingly becoming a hot spot for crowd accidents, with religious festivals emerging as the most likely situation to result in a dangerous crush, according to a study.

The researchers created the most comprehensive database of deaths and injuries caused by crowd accidents ever compiled, which they hope will improve safety at mass gatherings across the world.

The directory features details of 281 major global incidents occurring between 1900 and 2019 that resulted in at least one death, or 10 people being injured.

“India and, to a somewhat lesser extent West Africa, appear to be hot spots for crowd accidents. These are rapidly developing regions, with a quick increase in population and where infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with the inflow of people from rural to urban areas,” said Milad Haghani from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia.

“Northern India, in particular, is a densely populated area with solid religious traditions leading people to gather in millions over short period of times,” Haghani said in a statement.

The study, published in the journal Safety Science, found that almost 70 per cent of the accidents which occurred in India between 2000 and 2019 were related to religious events.

Many of those accidents occurred close to rivers or in areas near water, according to the researchers, including those from the University of Tokyo, Japan.

Accidents have frequently occurred on bridges—which act as a bottleneck—at ferry terminals or on riverbanks where people enter the water to later reverse their direction, thus creating a complex and conflicting motion pattern.

However, train stations or transportation terminals have also often been the theater for disasters in the region, they said.

“I think the problems we see from the data in India, where there are a large number of accidents linked to religious festivals, is mostly about financial constraints,” Haghani said.

“They know these deadly crowd events are happening and they know they should be doing something more, but probably they do not have access to the same money and the same technology that is available in wealthier countries,” he added.

Haghani also noted that there is a difference in the level of knowledge in terms of crowd safety at religious festivals compared to sports events. Apart from India, the other areas where numerous deadly incidents have occurred in the past few years include South-East Asia and the Middle East.

Overall, serious crowd accidents across the globe have risen dramatically over the past 20 years—from an average of around three per year between 1990 and 1999, to nearly 12 per year between 2010 and 2019, the researchers said.

They acknowledged that some of these numbers may be due to the growth of the internet and social media which ensures incidents are more widely reported.

“Just in the past 20 years alone around 8,000 people have been killed in crowd accidents and more than 15,000 have been injured,” Haghani said.

“Over time, the share of sport events in crowd accidents has declined, and instead, religious gatherings have become more notably present in the statistics,” the researcher added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

2
Health

Study discovers combining swallowable gastric balloon, anti-obesity drug boosts weight loss

3
World

Joke that cost $2 million: Chinese authorities impose penalty on comedy firm over military pun

4
Entertainment

Diamond jewellery stolen from actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s house; police arrest her domestic help

5
Business

Credit card spend in forex to come under RBI’s remittance scheme

6
Punjab

SGPC to provide free legal aid to man who killed woman for consuming liquor in Patiala gurdwara

7
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

8
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

9
Trending

‘Fan to cool off’: Amitabh Bachchan shares video of man putting his braid to full use as he walks down the street

10
Nation

First-time flyer from Rajasthan held for smoking ‘Beedi’ inside plane

Don't Miss

View All
Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Top News

Supreme Court stays West Bengal Government order banning film ‘The Kerala Story’

SC directs West Bengal Government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’; ensure safety of moviegoers

Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tamil ...

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

MLAs’ support and mass appeal favour Siddharamaiah, swearing...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? ‘Victory of the judicial system’, claims opposition

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? ‘Victory of the judicial system’, claims opposition

Rijiju had been quite critical of the judiciary. ‘Is it beca...

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

While power has been restored in many districts around 6.30 ...


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

‘Kidnapped’ Amritsar girl found dead, stepmother held

Farmers’ bodies, literary forums come in support of writer Dr Navsharan Singh

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

Bathinda: Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

SC panel issues notice to Bathinda admn

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Overhead cables: Chandigarh's southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Supreme Court seeks ED’s reply on bail plea of ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money-laundering case

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

AAP's return gift: Rs 95 cr to 'make Jalandhar shine'

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300 cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra