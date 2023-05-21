India-Indonesia joint drill concludes in South China Sea

Tribune News Service

India-Indonesia bilateral exercise 'Samudra Shakti' concluded in the South China Sea on Friday. In the past two weeks, this is the second such maritime exercise by India in the disputed waters, which China claims as its own.

China and five ASEAN countries are locked in a dispute over the demarcation of maritime territorial limits of the South China Sea.

The drill was conducted between May 17 and 19. INS Kavaratti, an anti-submarine warship, had a Chetak helicopter on board. A Dornier maritime patrol aircraft also took part in the drill. Ship KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda represented Indonesia

“A series of complex exercises, including tactical manoeuvres, weapon firing, helicopter operations, air defence and anti-submarine warfare exercises, were carried out,” the Navy said.