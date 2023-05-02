India, Iran must jointly root out Takfiri terrorism: Ajit Doval

New Delhi, May 1

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani in Tehran during a daylong visit to Iran. The discussions centred on economic, political and security ties as well as important regional and international developments.

Doval said the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalise their diplomatic ties would have profound regional effects on changing relations in the international system. Emphasising the need for cooperation between Iran and India to boost stability in Afghanistan, Doval said the two countries should work together to eradicate Takfiri terrorism in the country. He said India considered the Chabahar port, in southeastern Iran, as a gateway for increased cooperation between Iran and India, reported IRNA news agency.

“The expansion of relations with India as a major member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the BRICS group of emerging economies could help advance the Islamic Republic’s strategy of forging closer economic cooperation with member states of those organisations. Russia and China, two of Iran’s most powerful allies in BRICS and the SCO, have welcomed Iran’s application to join the two groups and an application to join the SCO is on the verge of being approved,” it stated.

Iran has consistently impressed upon India the need to resume the energy relationship as well as work faster on the Chabahar port project. Doval also met Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian.

His visit to Iran comes ahead of a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the SCO in Goa this week.

Practice to execute ‘infidels’

Takfir is the practice of one Muslim declaring another Muslim as infidel. The term is used by some extremist groups to prescribe death penalty to the apostates. It is used by several extremist outfits in Pakistan as well as in the Gulf countries to target the Shias.