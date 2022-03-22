India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden

PTI

Washington, March 22

India is a bit shaky in terms of showing support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has said asserting that most American friends and allies had presented a united front in terms of dealing with Vladimir Putin's "aggression".

On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities.

“The one thing I'm confident, knowing Putin fairly well, as well as I, guess another leader can know one another, is that he was counting on being able to split NATO. He never thought NATO would stay resolved, stay totally thoroughly united. And I can assure you, NATO has never been stronger or more united in its entire history than it is today, in large part, because of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin,” Biden told a business roundtable of CEOs on Monday.

“But in response to his aggression, we presented a united front throughout NATO and in the Pacific. The QUAD is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong, so is Australia, in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression,” Biden said.

Last month, Biden had said that India and the US were trying to resolve their differences on the issue of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

