'India is a part of me': Google CEO Pichai

PTI

Washington: “India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go,” said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who received the Padma Bhushan from the Indian envoy on Friday. PTI

Khalid, Saifi discharged in 2020 Delhi riots case

New Delhi: A court on Saturday discharged former JNU student Umar Khalid and UAH founder Khalid Saifi in a case related to the 2020 Delhi riots. PTI

Kharge to remain LoP in RS for now

new delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge will remain Leader of Opposition in the RS for now, with the Congress deferring discussions on his replacement and leaving the call to parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi. TNS

4 tiger cubs found dead in M’rashtra

chandrapur: Four tiger cubs were found dead at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. Injuries were found on the cubs, indicating they were killed by a tiger. PTI

Paresh Rawal faces ‘hate speech’ FIR

kolkata: Police have booked Paresh Rawal on a complaint filed by Bengal CPM secretary Md Salim, who alleged the actor delivered a hate speech against Bengali community at a BJP rally in Gujarat. PTI

TRS leader Kavitha seeks plaint details

hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha, issued a notice by the CBI for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has sought case details from the central agency.