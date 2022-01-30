India, Israel celebrate 30th anniv of ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recorded video message, said on Saturday that the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Israel was the best time to set new goals for their friendship. Both sides decided on a ‘visible celebration’ of the anniversary despite the Pegasus revelations by New York Times.

As dusk fell, Teen Murti Chowk in the heart of the national Capital and the Gateway of India, sported multi-coloured lighting to mark the occasion. The video messages of both the Prime Ministers followed a couple of hours later. Israel PM Naftali Bennett said India and Israel had “gehri dosti (deep friendship)” and expressed confidence over the ties growing even stronger in future. —