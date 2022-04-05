India, Japan 2+2 talks in mid-April: Sources

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are scheduled to visit Tokyo in mid-April to hold the next edition of the “2+2” dialogue with their Japanese counterparts, covering a range of key issues, including possible implications of Ukraine crisis for the Indo-Pacific, people familiar with the development said on Monday. pti

IAF UAV crashes in Jaisalmer, none hurt

New Delhi: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the IAF crashed soon after take-off and fell near the boundary of the IAF airbase in Jaisalmer on Monday. The UAV, “Searcher Mark II” made in Israel, was on a routine training mission, officials said. TNS

Rana Ayyub allowed to travel abroad

New Delhi: The Delhi HC Monday quashed a Look Out Circular issued against journalist Rana Ayyub by the ED and allowed her to travel abroad. PTI

Broadcast Seva Portal rolled out

New Delhi: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday launched the Broadcast Seva Portal, aimed at facilitating “ease of doing business” in the broadcasting sector. TNS

IIT-K alumnus donates Rs100 cr to alma mater

New Delhi: Alumnus of IIT, Kanpur, Rakesh Gangwal on Monday donated Rs 100 crore to support a major research venture at his alma mater.