India, Japan 2+2 talks in mid-April: Sources

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are scheduled to visit Tokyo in mid-April to hold the next edition of the “2+2” dialogue with their Japanese counterparts, covering a range of key issues, including possible implications of Ukraine crisis for the Indo-Pacific, people familiar with the development said on Monday. pti
New Delhi: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the IAF crashed soon after take-off and fell near the boundary of the IAF airbase in Jaisalmer on Monday. The UAV, “Searcher Mark II” made in Israel, was on a routine training mission, officials said. TNS
New Delhi: The Delhi HC Monday quashed a Look Out Circular issued against journalist Rana Ayyub by the ED and allowed her to travel abroad. PTI
New Delhi: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday launched the Broadcast Seva Portal, aimed at facilitating “ease of doing business” in the broadcasting sector. TNS
New Delhi: Alumnus of IIT, Kanpur, Rakesh Gangwal on Monday donated Rs 100 crore to support a major research venture at his alma mater.
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...