India-Japan ties have deepened in every sphere in 70 years: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 28
On the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between the two countries have deepened in every sphere, be it strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts.
The recent visit to India by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the annual summit laid out a roadmap for deepening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries in a post-covid world, Modi said in a tweet, adding that he looked forward to continue working with Kishida to realise that objective.
The recent visit of my friend PM Kishida @kishida230 to India for the Annual Summit laid out a roadmap for deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership in a post-COVID world. I look forward to continue working with PM Kishida to realize that objective. #IndiaJapanat70— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2022
He said, “As we celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan today, I am happy to see that our ties have deepened in every sphere, whether strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts.”
As we celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan today, I am happy to see that our ties have deepened in every sphere, whether strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2022
India and Japan established diplomatic relations on April 28, 1952, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
