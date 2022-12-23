India, Japan to hold 1st joint air combat drill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

India and Japan are set to conduct their first-ever bilateral combat air exercise for 10 days in Japan next month. The exercise named “Veer Guardian 23” will be held from January 16-26.

The Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) will conduct a bilateral fighter training with the Indian Air Force (IAF). The exercise aims at promoting mutual understanding and strengthen defence cooperation.

The IAF will be fielding its Russian-origin IAF Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft drawn from a squadron under the Western Air Command. The IAF 150 crew will be flying in IAF’s C-17 transport aircraft. The fighter jets on their journey from India to Japan will be re-fuelled mid-air using IL-78 planes of the IAF.