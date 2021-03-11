India, Japan to step up defence cooperation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

India and Japan agreed to further enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in defence manufacturing. At a meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Saturday, they agreed to give an impetus in this regard by holding a 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Japan at the earliest, stated an MEA release.

The two leaders appreciated the growing economic ties and agreed to work jointly towards implementing their decision to have 5 trillion yen in public and private investment and financing from Japan to India in the next five years.

The PM highlighted the steps taken to improve the ease of doing business, logistics through Gati Shakti initiative and urged Kishida to support greater investments by Japanese firms in India. He raised the issue of easing of travel restrictions to facilitate quarantine-free entry into Japan.