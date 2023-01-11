India, Japan to undertake joint projects for digital transformation in eco-friendly mobility: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, January 11
India and Japan will undertake joint projects for digital transformation in the areas of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and eco-friendly mobility, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
Gadkari further said India has always placed the Indo-Pacific at the heart of its engagement with the countries of Southeast and East Asia under India’s Act East Policy.
The minister interacted with the Japanese delegation led by Koichi Hagiuda and ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki to reiterate India’s support towards cooperation with Japan in the sector of highway development, with the implementation of digital technology-enabled ITS services.
