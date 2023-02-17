India-Japan wargame begins today

New Delhi, February 16
A two-week exercise, ‘Dharma Guardian’, for the Armies of India and Japan will commence at Camp Imazu in Shiga province, Japan, on February 17.
This will be the fourth edition of the joint military drill.
The exercise is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of current global situation.
The training will focus primarily on high degree of physical fitness. Participants will engage in a variety of missions ranging from joint planning and tactical drills.
The two armies will share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting operations under the UN Mandate, in addition to developing inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship.
