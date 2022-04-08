India logs 1,109 new Covid cases, 43 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

India saw a single-day rise of 1,109 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,30,33,067, while the active cases have further declined to 11,492 , according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,573 with 43 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 147 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,00,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 185.38 crore.

The 43 new fatalities include 36 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,573 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,806 from Maharashtra, 68,264 from Kerala, 40,056 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,155 from Delhi, 23,498 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.