India logs 1,421 new Covid infections; active cases dip to 16,187

Tally reaches 4,30,19,453; death toll climbs to 5,21,004 with 149 fresh fatalities

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, March 27

With 1,421 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,19,453, while the active cases dipped to 16,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,004 with 149 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 554 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.27 per cent, according to the ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,20,251 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.69 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,82,262, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 183.20 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 149 new fatalities include 141 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,004 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,779 from Maharashtra, 67,772 from Kerala, 40,049 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,150 from Delhi, 23,494 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

