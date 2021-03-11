India logs 1,675 covid cases in a day, 31 deaths

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

India’s covid-19 case tally rose by 1,675 to reach 4,31,40,068, while the number of active infections increased marginally to 14,841, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,490 with 31 fatalities reported from Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

Active cases, which rose by nine in a day, comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate was 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.49 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,00,737, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The total number of covid vaccine doses administered in India so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 192.52 crore.