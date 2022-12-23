India logs 163 new coronavirus infections; active cases dip to 3,380

New Delhi, December 23
India logged 163 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore.
The death toll stands at 5,30,690 with nine fatalities. While six deaths were reconciled by Kerala, two deaths were reported from Maharashtra and one from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8am stated.
The active cases comprised 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate had increased to 98.8 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 22 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,608, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
