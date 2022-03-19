India logs 2,075 fresh Covid cases, 71 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, March 19

India's Covid tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Saturday with 2,075 fresh infections, while the active cases further declined to 27,802, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,352 with 71 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 1,379 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,70,514 tests being conducted. India had so far conducted over 78.22 crore tests, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,61,926. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent, it said.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive have exceeded 181.04 crore.

The 71 new fatalities include 59 from Kerala.

Of the total 5,16,352 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,43,765 were from Maharashtra, 67,197 from Kerala, 40,033 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,145 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,193 from West Bengal.