India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, March 15

India logged 2,568 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,29,96,062, while the active cases dipped to 33,917, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,974 with 97 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,251 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,46,171 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 180.4 crore.