India logs 4,575 new cases, 145 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

India logged 4,575 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,29,75,883, while the active cases dipped to 46,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate further improved to 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,986 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,13566 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.51 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.62 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 179.33 crore.

The 145 new fatalities include 111 from Kerala, nine from Uttar Pradesh and eight from Karnataka.

A total of 5,15,355 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,745 from Maharashtra, 66,374 from Kerala, 40,004 from Karnataka, 38,019 from Tamil Nadu, 26,139 from Delhi, 23,485 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,181 from West Bengal.