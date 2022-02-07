India logs 83,876 fresh Covid cases, 895 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, February 7

India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh Covid cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,02,874 with 895 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of active cases in the country declined further to 11,08,938, comprising 2.62 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,16,073 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.18 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,06,60,202, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 169.63 crore.