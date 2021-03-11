India looking forward to joining NSG: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday indicated India's ambition to become a member of the global nuclear high table by joining the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG) despite consistent stonewalling by China. Addressing foreign diplomats on the Modi government’s foreign policy achievements over the last eight years, Jaishankar said India looks forward to joining the NSG, overcoming “political impediments”.

As things stand, China has insisted for simultaneous NSG membership to both Pakistan and India. Barring China, there is no support for admitting Pakistan in NSG whereas India’s entry will open up business opportunities for several developed nations. However, since decisions in NSG are taken unanimously, the spanner by China has thwarted India’s membership. Delivering the keynote address at the 13th All India

Conference of China Studies in January, Jaishankar had spoken of China’s opposition to India’s NSG membership.

